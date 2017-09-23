press release: The Dairyland Walkers are sponsoring a 5K/10K walk on September 23 in Middleton, starting from the shelter in Firefighters Memorial Park, 3201 Pleasant View Road. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8 am and noon; please finish by 3 pm. Cost is $3 for walking credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Walkers will walk on the North and South Fork Trails, through Tallard Park, and go past a number of significant businesses including Death’s Door Distillery, American Girl, Gilda’s Club, etc. Contact Don at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net, or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com.