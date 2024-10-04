media release: All are welcome to join in the Dances of Universal Peace! We dance to create peace within ourselves, our communities and the world. No experience is necessary; just an open heart, willing spirit and respect for the sacred space we create.

The Dances of Universal Peace are a spiritual practice in motion - gathering in a circle, we sing simple melodies and dance simple movements. Drawing on sacred phrases, songs and poetry from many wisdom traditions of the earth, the Dances blend chants, live music and simple movements into a living experience of unity and peace.

A free will donation of $10 is suggested, but first-time visitors are welcome to join us without making a donation.

We do not have a COVID protocol in place. You are welcome to wear a mask. We will have hand sanitizer on site. We simply ask you to stay home if you are not feeling well or have a cold or flu like symptoms. We meet twice a month - on the first Friday (Gates of Heaven) and 3rd Friday (Unity of Madison).