× Expand The Saturday Dane County Farmers' Market.

press release: The Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM) Saturday Market on the Wisconsin State Capitol Square reopened Saturday, June 19. “After over a year of hosting modified operations at the Alliant Energy Center, we are excited to return downtown,” shared Co-Manager Jamie Bugel. The market will operate from 6:15AM to 1:45PM through Nov. 13. Mark your Calendar! September 25 ONLY, the Saturday Market will be at Breese Stevens Field.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market Wednesday Market on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will reopen on Wednesday, June 23. The market will operate from 8:30AM to 1:45PM through Nov. 3.

The Wednesday and Saturday Markets will operate normally, with no additional public health restrictions in place due to the expiration of local public health orders on June 2. “The pandemic isn’t over, but with Dane County’s high vaccination rate and low COVID-19 case rate, we can reopen our downtown markets safely,” shared Co-Manager Jill Carlson Groendyk. Although public health are currently lifted, the DCFM requests that patrons and vendors continue to practice good hygiene (including proper handwashing), stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, and to please wear a face covering if unvaccinated.

The DCFM has an updated Safe Shopper webpage that includes tips for easing back into this new normal at the farmers’ market.

The market is grateful for the on-going support of the City of Madison, Dane County, the Alliant Energy Center, Public Health Madison and Dane County, WhatsGood, and the many partners who have helped connect DCFM vendors and customers over the past year. “So many of our farmers, bakers, and cheesemakers were able to thrive this past year due to our year-long partnership with WhatsGood and the support of the Alliant Energy Center. We are incredibly grateful for their assistance,” shared Co-Manager Jamie Bugel.

To stay up-to-date on market operations, visit www.dcfm.org