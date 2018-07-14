× Expand The Saturday Dane County Farmers' Market.

press release: The Saturday Dane County Farmers’ Market is conveniently located on the tree-lined grounds surrounding the Wisconsin State Capitol building — otherwise known as “the Square” — in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. The Market encircles the Square.

The 2018 Saturday Market season will begin on Saturday, April 14 and continue each Saturday thru November 10, 2018. We are open and on the Square every Saturday, except Saturday, July 14, when we are relocated to Breese Stevens Field due to the Art Fair on the Square.

Lulu quintet will be playing in Breese Stevens stadium at the Saturday farmers market, Saturday, July 14 from 9 to 11. Lulu Quintet is a 5 piece playing "hot club swing" , standards, from the Django notebook with guitar, clarinet, mandolin, upright bass and accordion.

The Wednesday Dane County Farmers’ Market is located on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, in between the Madison Municipal Building and the City County Building. While more intimate than the Saturday Market, you will still find many of your favorite Dane County Farmers’ Market members, as well as a full array of fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey, maple syrup, bakery items, plants, and many specialty items.

The 2018 Wednesday Market season will begin on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 and continue each Wednesday thru November 7, 2018. During the week of the 4th of July holiday, the Wednesday Market will be held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Grab your family, friends, and your reusable shopping bags and enjoy a Madison tradition!