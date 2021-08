× Expand https://www.facebook.com/Dont-Spook-the-Horse-319590164883934/ Don't Spook the Horse

3rd Wednesdays

press release: Don't Spook the Horse is an acoustic trio made up of Kevin Youngs of The Kissers on mandolin, Kevin Tipple of Caravan on bass, and Dave Heuring of The Resistance on guitar and vocals. The set list ranges from coal mining songs and murder ballads to wistful folk and doomy gospel.