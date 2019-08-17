East Side History Club

press release: Join ESHC Saturday August 17 as we welcome Cindy Clark, McFarland Historical Society board member. Cindy will lead a discussion focused on Gold Star Mothers, a phrase used to reference mothers with sons and daughters who died serving in the military, as well as wives, whose spouses were killed. Gold Star Mother’s began during World War I when families posted gold stars in windows if a family member lost their life in battle. Cindy has worked with the McFarland Society’s collection of photos, diaries, articles and artifacts from two Gold Star mothers and she will recount the story of these two women who traveled by steam ship on a Gold Star Mother’s Pilgrimage to France in 1930 to visit their sons graves.

Come share your stories and memories of fallen soldiers, and the commemoration of their service and bravery.