The East Side History Club will meet to discuss the Jenifer-Division streets commercial district.

Do you remember these businesses?

Hi-Lo Market (now Jenifer Street Market)

Community Laundry

U-Select-It vending machines (made by the Coan Manufacturing Co.)

Capital Plating and Machine / Water softener Company (now the site of a new apartment building?)

We'll talk about these and other businesses and homes in the area. The East Side History Club meets Saturday, February 17, 1-3 p.m., Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street.