East Side History Club
press release:
The East Side History Club will meet to discuss the Jenifer-Division streets commercial district.
Do you remember these businesses?
- Hi-Lo Market (now Jenifer Street Market)
- Community Laundry
- U-Select-It vending machines (made by the Coan Manufacturing Co.)
- Capital Plating and Machine / Water softener Company (now the site of a new apartment building?)
We'll talk about these and other businesses and homes in the area. The East Side History Club meets Saturday, February 17, 1-3 p.m., Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street.
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
