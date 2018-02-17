East Side History Club

Google Calendar - East Side History Club - 2018-02-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East Side History Club - 2018-02-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East Side History Club - 2018-02-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - East Side History Club - 2018-02-17 13:00:00

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

The East Side History Club will meet to discuss the Jenifer-Division streets commercial district.

Do you remember these businesses?

  • Hi-Lo Market (now Jenifer Street Market)
  • Community Laundry
  • U-Select-It vending machines (made by the Coan Manufacturing Co.)
  • Capital Plating and Machine / Water softener Company (now the site of a new apartment building?)

We'll talk about these and other businesses and homes in the area. The East Side History Club meets Saturday, February 17, 1-3 p.m., Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street.

Info
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests
Google Calendar - East Side History Club - 2018-02-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - East Side History Club - 2018-02-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - East Side History Club - 2018-02-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - East Side History Club - 2018-02-17 13:00:00