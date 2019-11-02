press release: Join the East Side History Club at Garver Feed Mill on Saturday November 2 for special events related to our neighborhood's history!

9am - 10am - Garver Feed Mill Tours

10am - 11am - Garver History Panel featuring various speakers, presented by MacRostie Historical Advisors

11am - 12pm - Garver Feed Mill Tours

The Madison Living History project invites you to share your memories of Garver Feed Mill at the Story Gathering Station. Places conjure vivid memories and experiences. Help document the unique history of the building known as Garver Feed Mill on Madison's East Side. Whether you played in the space as a child or a young adult; worked or visited there when the building housed the Garver Supply Co. or another agri-business; or perhaps involved in more recent preservation and renovation efforts, now's the time to add your voice to this part of Madison history.

15-minute time slots for story sharing will be available in Suite 150, next to Ledger Coffee, during the morning on Saturday, November 2. Local volunteers will help run recording equipment and ask follow-up questions in an informal environment. Stories will be added to a new collection in the Living History Project, the digital repository hosted by Madison Public Library.

If you would like to sign up for a time slot in advance, you may do so by filling out this form: https://forms.gle/ 1Ksvnv9v7Uq1dvTv5.