press release: The Latino Children and Families Council (LCFC) is honored to once again host the annual El Día de los Niños (The Day of the Children) Celebration. This event will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 10am to 2pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison.

In current times, daily life is incredibly difficult for our Latino community and all immigrants. It has become even more important to promote a strong sense of community and support our Latino families. El Día de los Niños, now in its 16th year, is a Dane County Latino Community tradition that brings smiles, happiness and hope to over 1,000 Latino children and families. This year, we will offer information and resources that assist with parenting skills and maintaining healthy families. Children will display their cultural heritage in the Parade of Nations and showcase their talents on our stage. It will be a day filled with celebration and learning as well as a way to show support for our Latino Community

If you would like to have an information table (space is limited), would like to participate and/or volunteer, or have any questions, please contact Fabiola Hamdan 608-335-5937 or Hamdan@countyofdane.com