ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Pheasant Branch Conservancy Prairie Birds – Now and Future?

Speakers will be Deborah Turski and Janet Kane

How are prairie birds doing in the Conservancy? Local birders had noticed a decline in the numbers of at least eight species in the Conservancy since 2009. Janet Kane, mentoring for PBC’s Wisconsin Master Naturalist (WIMN) program, engaged Sherry Caves and Deb Turski to evaluate past data and make plans to gather future data to determine the status of these birds in the Conservancy. A pilot survey in 2019 informed development of a five-year monitoring plan, which will also monitor changes related to the Acker addition. This was started in 2020 with a larger team of volunteers recording data from scheduled birdwalks into the online eBird program. Join us to learn about this project, what the data indicates, and how it may impact restoration planning.

Biography: Janet Kane is a long-time volunteer with the Friends. In addition to being a faculty member of the Friends’ WIMN program, she has made many contributions to the Friends’ restoration and education programs and served on ad hoc committees addressing special issues in the Conservancy.

Deb Turski is a 2019 graduate of the Friends’ WIMN program. Inspired by her love of birds and birding, she is active in conservation advocacy and citizen science through the Friends and many other organizations.

