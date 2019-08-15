Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: What Can Dragonflies Tell You About Your Neighborhood

Dragonflies are a common summer sight near water bodies in our neighborhoods. The larvae spend from one to five years in the water before emerging as flying adults. They are fierce predators, feeding on anything and everything that they can catch and subdue. In turn, these larvae serve as food for fish, frogs, and salamanders. They can tell us how the condition of our lakes, ponds, wetlands, and streams is changing. Join Dr. Robert Bohanan as he discusses the 15 years of citizen science research he has done with K-12 teachers and students, college students and members of the community. He will explain what studying dragonflies can tell us about the ecology of our neighborhoods. You will learn ways you can set up your own studies to contribute to this important citizen science initiative.

Dr. Robert Bohanan is an ecologist with 30 years of experience in teaching, research, and outreach, most of which has included citizen science research. Robert’s research interests have included sunfish and zooplankton, stream ecology, red wing blackbirds, damselflies, midge larvae, and the effects of land use, land cover, and water quality on dragonflies. Though his interests are many and varied, dragonflies have been a constant.