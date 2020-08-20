Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Help us tag monarch butterflies in the Conservancy! Monarch tagging starts nationwide on the first official day of monarch migration, close to the middle of August. Citizens across the country will tag monarchs as they migrate south to Mexico. When a tagged butterfly is recaptured elsewhere along its migratory route, the tagger will be notified about where and when it was found, by whom, and how many miles it traveled.

6:30 pm, 8/20, Pheasant Branch Conservancy-Dane County Parking Lot, 4864 Pheasant Branch Road

Diane Dempsey is a naturalist who has worked in the area for the past 23 years. You may have met her at the U.W. Arboretum or Pheasant Branch Conservancy or had her as an instructor if you were a student in the Middleton-Cross Plains school district. She is a native of Chicago and received her Master’s Degree from Northern Illinois University where she focused on aquatic insects. She is an instructor with the U.W. Extension Master Naturalist Program. She has been an active volunteer with Project Monarch Watch since 2012.

RSVPs appreciated but not necessary: conservancyday@pheasantbranch.org.

Every Conservancy Day is: