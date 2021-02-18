ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPi4am7RM5eNgi5JsqdhwLg

press release: Prairies are an important part of our landscape in Middleton and southern Wisconsin. They are so important that Dane County is creating a platinum prairie in the new 160 acre addition to the Conservancy. Learn more about our local prairies in this presentation by Rob Schubert, the Land Manager for Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Rob will discuss the types of prairies found in our area, prairie ecology, restored prairies and prairie gardens for the home landscape.

