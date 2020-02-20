Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: The Sandhill and Whooping Cranes are gone for the winter. But they will be back in Pheasant Branch Conservancy in the spring. You can see them, hear their loud calls and watch them dance due in a large part to the work of the International Crane Foundation. Learn about some of the current conservation work that is being done with the two species of cranes that are in North America; the Sandhill Cranes and the Whooping Cranes.

Lizzie Condon is the Whooping Crane Outreach Coordinator for The International Crane Foundation. The International Crane Foundation is based in Baraboo. It is a world-wide resource center for research on and conservation of the 15 species of cranes found on earth. It is also the only place you can see all 15 of the world’s crane species. The Foundation works worldwide to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds, and flyways on which they depend.

