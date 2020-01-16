Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Conservancy Day: Managing for Wildlife in Your Yard and Neighborhood

6:30 – 7:30 pm, Thursday, January 16, Kromrey Middle School Room 600, 7009 Donna Dr, Middleton

Our suburban yards could be a haven for native birds, insects (think butterflies) and animals. Wildlife need our help. With expanding suburban areas causing habitat loss on an unprecedented scale, property owners can make a significant difference with some simple alterations to their planting, maintenance, and clean up activities. Learn about how you can make wildlife welcome in your yard.

David Drake is a professor and Extension wildlife specialist in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at UW-Madison. His research and extension programs primarily focus on wildlife and wildlife damage management in human-dominated landscapes. Dr. Drake received his doctorate in forestry from North Carolina State University, a master's degree in wildlife and fisheries sciences from Texas A&M University, and a bachelor's degree in biology from Macalester College.

RSVPs appreciated.