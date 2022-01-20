ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: "Wolf Conservation in Wisconsin: From Endangered Species to Hunted Species."

Join us on Zoom for a science-based discussion about the policy issues surrounding wolves in Wisconsin with experts from Wisconsin’s Green Fire. Wisconsin’s Green Fire supports the conservancy legacy of the state by promoting science-based management of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources. Learn how this organization is involved with Wisconsin Wolves and about the current issues, legislation and politics surrounding wolves in our state.

Presenters: Fred Clark- Executive Director of Wisconsin’s Green Fire and Adrian Wydeven- Certified Wildlife Biologist- Wisconsin’s Green Fire

Bios: Fred Clark joins Green Fire as the Executive Director from a 30-year career in Wisconsin conservation. Fred was previously the director of The Forest Stewards Guild – a national organization dedicated to sustainable forestry and forest science. He has worked as a forest ecologist for Wisconsin Chapter of The Nature Conservancy, as a forester for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and as a consulting forester and owner of a forestry contracting business. Fred received a B.S. from Michigan State University in 1985, and an M.S. in Forest Science from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1992.

Adrian Wydeven obtained a BS degree in Biology and Wildlife Management at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1976, and a MS degree in Wildlife Ecology from Iowa State University at Ames in 1979. In 1982 he returned to Wisconsin to work for the Department of Natural Resources as a wildlife manager in Oshkosh, Appleton, and Shawano 1982-1990. From 1990-2013 Adrian moved to Park Falls, heading up the state wolf recovery and management programs and other programs on non-game wildlife in northern Wisconsin. In February 2013, he began to work as a Forest Wildlife Specialist, promoting forest management practices that enhanced or protected habitat for various forest wildlife species working closely with foresters, land agencies and landowners. Adrian retired from the DNR on January 3, 2015. He worked part-time as coordinator of the Timber Wolf Alliance with the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute (SOEI) at Northland College in Ashland, WI, from September 2015 through June 2017. He continues to volunteer as the Chair of the Timber Wolf Alliance Advisory Council, and does contract with the SOEI for workshops and talks; does volunteer wolf, bird, bat surveys, and Snapshot camera surveys for WDNR; and is active as a volunteer with Wisconsin Green Fire where he co-chairs the Wildlife Working Group.

Registration required for this virtual event.

Please email our Education Coordinator, Anne Boucher, at conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org if you have any questions.