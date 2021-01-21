ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfPheasantBranchConservancy

press release: Climate change is a global issue with local impacts—like the 2018 floods that devastated some parts of Dane County. If you are curious about what’s happening to address climate change locally or if you want to know what you can do, join us on January 21! Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will talk about the county’s clean energy and climate efforts and Kathy Kuntz, Director of the Office of Energy & Climate Change, will talk about the County’s climate action plan, including various ways you can get involved in local efforts to address a global challenge.

Joe Parisi has called Dane County home his entire life. He sought out public service as a way to give back to a community that has given so much to him. Joe was first elected as County Executive in 2011 after 6 years in the State Assembly and 8 years as Dane County Clerk.

Kathy Kuntz is the Director of the Office of Energy & Climate Change. Kathy has almost 30 years of experience helping businesses and residents adopt sustainable practices. Prior to joining Dane County, Kathy led a nonprofit called Cool Choices and before that she led Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable energy program.

Every Conservancy Day is:

Free — thanks to your donations and membership as a Friend

Open to the public

For all ages unless a specific age group is given in the program description

Diverse topics — More than 400 participants each year enjoy topics ranging from wildlife, science, resource management, natural and cultural history and current community issues

Mark your calendars for these inspiring and special events the third Thursday of each month, from January through November.