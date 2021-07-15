Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Conservancy Day: Wonder Outside the Lines

Thursday, July 15, 6:30 - 7:30 PM. Registration required: ﻿REGISTER HERE

Join Colleen Robinson from Nature's Good Company, LLC for a guided mindful outdoor experience. We will gently explore the benefits of getting outside and going within. Mindful movement and guided sensory awareness in nature is proven to reduce stress hormones in our bodies, decrease blood pressure, and improve immune response. Nature's impacts don't stop with each of us though. When we embody the felt sense of a reawakened connection to the natural world, we broaden our perspectives, have more capacity for compassion and creativity, care better for our communities, and become more effective environmental stewards. Come on more than a nature hike...let yourself be guided.

Colleen was born and raised in Madison on land that is in deep relationship with Ho-Chunk people and is an environmental educator by training.

Registration required and limited to 15 participants. If a waitlist fills to capacity, we may offer another session. No prior mindfulness experience necessary. Little travel involved in this program, participants will stay close to the starting location.

Meeting Place: Dane County parking lot on 4864 Pheasant Branch Road. Mark your calendars for these inspiring and special events the third Thursday of each month, from January through November. Please email our Education Coordinator, Anne Boucher, at conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org if you have any questions.