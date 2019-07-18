Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Dog Policy in the Conservancy: A panel of representatives from many points of view will discuss the dog policy in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. This program will be a review of the policy and its goals and how visitors to the Conservancy can comply with it. It will NOT be a debate on the policy itself.

Panel Members:

Darren Marsh – Parks Administrator, Dane County

Matt Amundson – Director of Public Lands, Recreation, and Forestry, City of Middleton

Janet Kane – Chair, Friends’ Dog Policy Action Team

Janet Staker Woerner – Member, Dane County Dog Parks

Greg Armstrong - Director of Land Management and Environmental Education, Holy Wisdom Monastery

RSVP to conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org. NOTE: Enter through Door 3 at the eastern end of the building. Do not enter through the main entrance.