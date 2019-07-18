Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

Google Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2019-07-18 18:30:00

Kromrey Middle School, Middleton 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Dog Policy in the Conservancy: A panel of representatives from many points of view will discuss the dog policy in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. This program will be a review of the policy and its goals and how visitors to the Conservancy can comply with it. It will NOT be a debate on the policy itself.

Panel Members:

Darren Marsh – Parks Administrator, Dane County

Matt Amundson – Director of Public Lands, Recreation, and Forestry, City of Middleton

Janet Kane – Chair, Friends’ Dog Policy Action Team

Janet Staker Woerner – Member, Dane County Dog Parks

Greg Armstrong - Director of Land Management and Environmental Education, Holy Wisdom Monastery

RSVP to conservancyday@pheasantbranch.org. NOTE: Enter through Door 3 at the eastern end of the building. Do not enter through the main entrance.

Info

Kromrey Middle School, Middleton 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Environment
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2019-07-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day - 2019-07-18 18:30:00