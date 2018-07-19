Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Learn about the increasingly important role that native pollinators play in fertilizing our fruit and vegetable crops. Wisconsin produces about $45 million of pollinator dependent crops per year. With the continuing threat to our state insect, the honey bee, there has been a growing interest in attracting and nurturing our native pollinators. Learn how to lure native pollinators to your backyard while enjoying the flowering plants that attract them.

Emil Haney and Wava Haney are co-coordinators of the native plant areas of the Bock Community Garden. They are both life-long gardeners. Emil has been actively involved in ecological restoration as an avocation for many years. He has taken the lead role in establishing and maintaining native plant areas in and around the Bock Garden. Both are retired from faculty and administrative positions at UW System campuses. Julie Kessel, a pediatrician with UW Hospitals, also has a long gardening résume. Julie helped lay out the pollinator garden. Her daughter, Rachel, planted the plugs provided by Dane County UW-Extension for this and other demonstration pollinator gardens around the county.

6:30 pm, Bock Community Garden on Highland Way (off Century Avenue east of Allen Blvd), Middleton.

﻿RSVPs appreciated to: conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org