Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day: Exploring Nature With a Camera

Thursday, June 17, 6:30 - 7:30 PM, Meet at the Orchid Heights Park Pavilion. No registration required.

Have you ever had a wonderful meal at a friend’s house and said that the meal was so delicious the chef must have used an expensive set of pots and pans. Probably not. More likely, the meal was savored and the experience was fondly remembered. The same thing can happen when trying to capture a memorable moment outdoors. Fancy equipment is not required to make such a photo. In this workshop, we will explore techniques for creating a photo memory of the moment. We will think in terms of insects, plants and the larger landscape. There will not be time to delve into wildlife photography.

Participants will bring a photographic tool (cell phone, point and shoot, multi-lens camera) and be able to turn it on and take a picture. We will be walking short distances.

John Kalson is an experienced amateur photographer who savors the close observation of things in nature aided by the camera in his hands.

Click Here view a gallery of photos made by exploring with a camera. John invites you to view other galleries of his work on the site as well.

Every Conservancy Day is:

Free — thanks to your donations and membership as a Friend

Open to the public

For all ages unless a specific age group is given in the program description

Diverse topics — More than 400 participants each year enjoy topics ranging from wildlife, science, resource management, natural and cultural history and current community issues

Mark your calendars for these inspiring and special events the third Thursday of each month, from January through November.

Please email our Education Coordinator, Anne Boucher, at conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org if you have any questions.