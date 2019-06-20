Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Matt Amundson will take participants on a walk and talk in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy corridor. This area sustained extensive damage from flooding that occurred last August. Find out the state of the creek corridor and where the City is in the planning process for restoration. We will walk the creek corridor from Kromrey heading west towards the detention pond behind the Police Department and then head east to Park Street. Matt Amundson is the Director of Public Lands, Recreation and Forestry for the City of Middleton. He has held this position since November of 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in Recreation Management from UW-LaCrosse and is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional. Matt has an extensive background in parks and recreation management.

Amphitheater behind Kromrey Middle School, 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton. FREE

conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org