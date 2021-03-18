ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: March Conservancy Day: Kestrel Boxes – The Difference They Make

Speaker will be Patrick Ready, Madison Audubon volunteer and kestrel box manager.

Pheasant Branch Conservancy has joined the initiative to support the American Kestrel. Over the past forty years American Kestrel numbers have dropped as much as 60% in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. Through a program sponsored by Madison Audubon, two nest boxes were installed in the Conservancy in the fall of 2019. Madison Audubon has been mounting nest boxes on poles for over 25 years and now has 175 boxes in 5 different counties. Learn why these boxes are so very important and how they are monitored by volunteers.

Biography:

Patrick Ready is an artist and birder living on the west side of Madison. Four years ago he moved there to downsize but couldn’t resist landscaping his yard for birds, bees and butterflies. Two years ago he retired from Wild Birds Unlimited where he was a backyard nature specialist. A long-time member and volunteer for Madison Audubon he has been monitoring Kestrel boxes for almost 10 years now. Currently he has 23 boxes he manages between Oregon and Mount Horeb. His boxes fledged 31 Kestrel chicks in 2019. Patrick is the current president of the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin and editor of their newsletter the Wisconsin Bluebird.

