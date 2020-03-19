Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: The Green Schools of Middleton and Cross Plains

Did you know that four of our schools and the district as a whole have won the prestigious Green Ribbon Award from the US Department of Education? Did you know that the construction of the elementary school at Pope Farm and renovations to the high school will embrace technology and building practices that reduce the impact of these schools on the environment? Did you know that Pope Farm elementary school will take things a step further and make sustainability a guiding principle at the school? Join us to learn about everything the school district is doing to make our schools greener. Learn how this saves our tax dollars every year and provides for an enriched learning environment for all students at these schools. The speaker is Perry Hibner, Director of Communications for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District.

RSVPs appreciated but not necessary. NOTE: Enter through Door 3 at the eastern end of the building. Do not enter through the main entrance.

