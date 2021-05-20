ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day: When Things Happen

Speaker will be Randy Hoffman, Author of When Things Happen: A Guide to Natural Events in Wisconsin.

Randy Hoffman will present how his book When Things Happen came to be. Discussion of how the book fills an information gap in a person’s nature experience highlights the talk. Exploration of the innumerable benefits of nature experiences provides the background for the book. The talk will conclude with examples from the local area regarding where to experience nature’s bounty.

Bio: Randy Hoffman is a retired DNR Ecologist. He spent nearly thirty years of government service working for the State Natural Areas Program. He is also the author of Wisconsin’s Natural communities and the primary contributor to Wisconsin’s Important Bird Areas. Randy lives with his wife in Waunakee, volunteers doing prairie restoration and enjoys nature adventures.

Every Conservancy Day is:

Free — thanks to your donations and membership as a Friend

Open to the public

For all ages unless a specific age group is given in the program description

Diverse topics — More than 400 participants each year enjoy topics ranging from wildlife, science, resource management, natural and cultural history and current community issues

Mark your calendars for these inspiring and special events the third Thursday of each month, from January through November.