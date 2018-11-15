Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: 6:30 to 7:30 PM, Room 510, Kromrey Middle School, 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton. Directions to room: Enter through Door 3 in the eastern wing of the building.

Bob Lindmeier will cut through the misinformation about climate change that is prevalent in politics and social media. He will provide a clear understanding of all aspects of climate change, including impacts that we experience here in Wisconsin and even in our own back yards.

Bob spent his youth in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He received a bachelor of science degree in meteorology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1979. He has spent his entire career (39 years & counting!) as a television meteorologist on WKOW-TV, and has been the chief meteorologist since 1989. His weather broadcasts have the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Seal of Approval. He is a member of the AMS Station Scientist Committee. The mission of the committee is to provide fellow broadcasters with the latest scientific information about the atmosphere and empower and inspire them to educate their viewers. In addition to his television broadcasts, Bob can be heard on local radio stations and his forecast can be seen in the Wisconsin State Journal. He has two adult children and a 18 year old daughter who attends Oregon High School.

RSVPs are appreciated to conservancyday@pheasantbranch.org.