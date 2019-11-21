Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Monarchs: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

Did you notice monarch butterflies everywhere this fall? There were many more around than we have seen in recent years. Did you know they undertake a miraculous migration each year to only one mountain in Mexico? These charismatic insects are full of many surprises. Join us for a presentation by long-time area naturalist Diane Dempsey on what we have learned in the past about monarchs, the state of monarchs today and what we can hope for monarchs in North America in the future. Diane Dempsey is a naturalist who has worked in the area for the past 23 years. You may have met her at the UW Arboretum or Pheasant Branch Conservancy or had her as an instructor if you were a student in the Middleton-Cross Plains school district. She is a native of Chicago and received her master’s degree from Northern Illinois University where she focused on aquatic insects. She is an instructor with the UW-Extension Master Naturalist Program. She has been an active volunteer with Project Monarch Watch since 2012.

6:30 - 7:30 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019, Kromrey Middle School Room 510, 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton. Directions to the room: Enter through Door 3 at the eastern end of the building. Do not enter through the main entrance.