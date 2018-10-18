Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release:

Thursday, October 18, 2018

Room 510, Kromrey Middle School, 7009 Donna Drive, Middleton

Directions to room: Enter through Door 3 in the eastern wing of the building

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Have you run across a bird or squirrel in your yard that appears injured or orphaned? Have you seen a fawn alone in the woods? Have you seen an injured hawk or turtle on the side of the road? Amanda Smith from the Dane County Humane Society will discuss how they help ill, injured, or orphaned animals at their wildlife center. She will describe the rehabilitation program at DCHS. She will provide information on what you can do to help injured animals and how to keep wildlife healthy.

Amanda Smith is the education assistant at Dane County Humane Society. DCHS helps find homes for a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, and critters (rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.). They have barn for farm animals that need help. They run a wildlife center where wild animals are treated before releasing them.

RSVPs are appreciated to conservancyday@pheasantbranch.org.