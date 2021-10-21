ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Through the tremendous power of on-the-ground volunteers, the Bald Eagle Nest Watch program has gathered important information about the health, productivity, and nesting success of approximately 100 Bald Eagle nests in Wisconsin in 2021. Join us on zoom to learn more about what these volunteers look for, and some highlights of the nesting season!

Bio: Drew Cashman is a volunteer with Madison Audubon, and the inspiration behind the Bald Eagle Nest Watch Program. Drew moved to Wisconsin in 2017, after living in and participating in a BENW program in New York and Colorado, and approached Madison Audubon about launching a similar program shortly after.

Registration required for this virtual event.

Please email our Education Coordinator, Anne Boucher, at conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org if you have any questions.