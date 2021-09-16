ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Working Together Toward a Cleaner Energy Future

Presenter: Leah Samson

Did you know that Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) has clean energy projects in Middleton and throughout Wisconsin? Join us as MGE’s Leah Samson talks us through your community energy company’s wind, solar and battery storage projects, and shares information on how MGE is working with customers to reduce our collective energy use, electrify transportation and achieve net-zero carbon electricity.

Leah Samson has worked at MGE for 3 years helping residential customers understand their energy use, educating how to make their home energy efficiency and answering any other residential related questions. She has a Mechanical Engineering degree from the UW-Madison. She previously owned Madison Environmental Group, a sustainability consulting firm and worked at Placon in several positions during her 8 years there.

Please email our Education Coordinator, Anne Boucher, at conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org if you have any questions.