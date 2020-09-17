ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Bird Collision Corps: Working to Reduce Bird-Window Strikes

Thursday, September 17, 6:30 PM–7:30 PM,virtual - RSVP (conservancyday@pheasantbranch.org) to ensure you receive the Zoom link for the presentation.

Birds and windows are not a good combination, and as a result, hundreds of millions of birds die each year in the US alone as a result of window collisions. Madison Audubon, UW-Madison, and the Dane County Wildlife Center have worked with volunteer citizen scientists since 2018 to study this problem at a local scale in Madison, focused primarily on the UW-Madison campus but with strong programs at other locations. One such location is Kromrey Middle School, where students from Clark Street Community School conduct surveys along the side of Kromrey that abuts Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor. You will learn about the Bird Collision Corps program, and the benefits of such work to birds, buildings, and building inhabitants. This presentation is being offered in partnership with Madison Audubon Society.

Brenna Marsicek is the director of communications and outreach at Madison Audubon, and coordinates the Bird Collision Corps program as part of that work. She has lived in Madison for over 10 years, is a bird fan, plant nerd, and insect nut. She has degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in geography, international studies, and environmental studies, has been a Master Gardener in two states, is a wife to a sports-loving data scientist, and mom to two young children who spend most of their time barefooted and digging in the dirt.

