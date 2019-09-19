Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Conservancy Day: Restoring the Wetlands of Pheasant Branch Conservancy – a Story of Progress and Partnership

Thursday, September 19, 6 - 7 PM, Homestead Site

Enjoy the sunset in the Conservancy and hear Tom Bernthal tell the story of the wetlands. He will talk about past restoration projects and projects that are currently being tackled. Come and celebrate the amazing work that has been done and, if you wish, learn how you can help with this tremendous effort. We will meet at the old Fredericks family Homestead Site at 6 PM. This location at the base of the hill in the northern unit of the Conservancy has an excellent view of the marsh. We will visit the big springs as well and return to the Homestead Site by 7 PM.

Tom Bernthal has recently retired from a wetland ecologist position with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He developed wetland assessment and monitoring methods to measure the health of wetlands, identified wetland restoration opportunities, and evaluated restoration projects. He has been involved with the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy since their inception, particularly with restoration and invasive species control projects.

Directions: Arrive early to have time to walk to the Homestead Site by 6 PM. Two parking options: