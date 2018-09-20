Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: The Basics of Collecting and Processing Native Prairie Seeds

* brief description/music genre/etc. Have you ever wondered how to collect native plant seeds, where to find them, if it is legal, how to prepare them and plant them? All those questions can be answered by joining us for this workshop with two local native seed experts. Ron Endres and Rob Schubert will discuss how to know when seeds are ready to be collected and how to process them to ensure they are ready for planting. They will discuss the methods of collection and planting. They will discuss the legality of collecting seeds from public and private properties. You will have an opportunity to practice techniques for collecting prairie seeds in Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Dress for the weather. Closed toed shoes and long pants are recommended. Ron Endres is a local expert on collecting seed from native plants. Rob Schubert is the Dane County Parks Restoration Coordinator for the Conservancy.

* start and end time 6:00 - 7:00 PM

* event date; RSVP/ticket deadline if there is one Thursday, September 20, 2018

* venue/location Pheasant Branch Conservancy Dane County Parking Lot, 4864 Pheasant Branch Road,

﻿RSVPs appreciated to: conservancyday@ pheasantbranch.org