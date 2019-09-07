Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Work Day

press release: Saturdays, September 7 & 21, 9 AM - Noon, Dane County Parking Lot, 4864 Pheasant Branch Road.

Enjoy a fall morning at the Conservancy! It’s time to sign up for our fall workdays. The marsh, prairies and savanna are filled with purple and gold, the fall chorus of insects has started and some of the fall birds are starting to migrate in on their journey south! This will be an opportunity to get out and enjoy a cool fall morning while working with a fun group of people contributing to the restoration and maintenance of your Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Even if it is predicted to warm up during the morning, long pants and long sleeves are recommended to protect from brush and sun. Sturdy shoes, work gloves and insect repellent are also recommended. We’ll have some gloves if you need them. We will likely split up and work in dry and marshy areas so wear shoes/boots that that are appropriate for wet and muddy areas.

We’ll meet at the Homestead Site at 9:00 AM on Saturday September 7. If you are in a car, the gate will be open so you can drive in from the County Parking Lot. Park in the large, grassy parking lot across from the Homestead Site and the Friends work trailer. There’s also a bike rack for those of you who ride in.

We will be seed collecting and possibly cutting woody brush. Workdays days are weather dependent; so please let us know you are coming by emailing restoration@pheasantbranch.org. This will allow us to let you know if we have to cancel and ensure we have enough snacks for everyone.