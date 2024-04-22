Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

media release: See one of the best spring wildflower displays in Cherokee Marsh and help keep it that way by pulling invasive garlic mustard.

Mon, April 22, 9 - 12 am

Meet at Meadow Ridge Park, 4002 Meadow Valley Dr. Park on the street. The work area is about a 1/4 mile walk to Cherokee Marsh - Mendota Unit on the north side of Sauthoff Rd. (No parking on Sauthoff.)

No experience needed. Bags, tools, and gloves provided.

It's helpful if you let us know you're coming by responding to this email or texting 608 215 0426. This also allows us to notify you of any changes. Will cancel if raining hard or thunderstorms.

Questions, contact Jan at janaxelson@gmail.com, 608 215 0426,