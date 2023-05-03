Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Star of Bethlehem is a pretty but highly invasive plant that has established a patch in an area off-trail at Cherokee Marsh North Unit. The plant is resistant to most herbicides. Parks staff has requested our help in manually removing the plants. We'll likely have multiple workdays this spring for this project.

The plant has small underground bulbs that we'll be digging and removing. Join us: Wed, May 3, 1 - 4 pm

Cherokee Marsh North Unit, lower parking area5898 N. Sherman Ave. The lower parking area is just after the road turns to gravel.

Bring work gloves and a garden trowel or small shovel if you have one. 

Signup recommended so you can be contacted of any changes or cancellations. To sign up, email info@cherokeemarsh.org or text 608-215-0426. 

Info

Environment, Volunteer
608-215-0426
