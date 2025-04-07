Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

media release: Help prepare a woods for prescribed burning ... Madison Parks has asked for our help in preparing a woods for a prescribed burn.

Monday, April 7, 9 am - 12 noon

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N Sherman Ave north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road. We'll be working in the woods in the north end of the park, on the hill north of the parking area, north of the Overlook trail.

We'll be raking leaves away from standing, dead trees and large logs on the ground to help keep the tree trunks and logs from catching fire. Trees and logs that catch fire can burn and smolder for hours and can require the crew to haul water to put the fires out, as DNR regulations require a burn to be completely out before leaving the area. Also, the dead wood is habitat for bugs, birds, and other creatures.

Bring a sturdy garden rake and work gloves. Dress for the weather. Wear footwear appropriate for off trail hiking.

Contact janaxelson@gmail.com to be notified of any changes or cancellations, or if you would like us to provide a rake.