Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

press release: Madison Parks has asked for our help in removing common burdock in an area near the Bonner Rd stormwater pond off Wheeler Rd.

We'll use shovels or "parsnip predator" tools to slice the roots 3-4 inches below the soil surface. We'll have some tools available, but bring a favorite shovel if you have one.

Thursday, Nov 1, 10 am - 12 noon

Meet on Wheeler Rd near Bonner Ln, two blocks west of School Rd.

RSVP appreciated; to info@cherokeemarsh.org.