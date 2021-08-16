Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

press release: Join us in our ongoing project to keep invasive phragmites (giant reed grass) from impacting the diverse wetlands of the Cherokee Marsh State Natural Area. Phragmites spreads quickly through a network of underground and above-ground stems, choking out native plants. We'll tie stalks of phragmites in bundles, cut the gathered stalks, and treat the exposed tops. No experience needed.

The work area is a quarter mile hike from the parking area. Be prepared to walk on uneven ground that may have standing water in some areas. Wear long pants, footwear that can get wet, and wear or bring a long-sleeved shirt and hat. Bring plenty of drinking water.

Phragmites Mondays:

Monday, Aug 16, 9 am - noon

AND

Monday, Aug 23, 9 am - noon

AND

Monday, Aug 30, 9 am - noon

We will cancel if raining or threat of thunderstorms. Meet at 4401 Hoepker Rd, Madison, WI 53704.

Heading north on Cty HWY CV from Wheeler Rd, after passing the VFW post with the airplane, continue for about 0.2 mile. At the bottom of the hill, turn LEFT onto Hoepker Rd. Look for other volunteers near the small windmill. A private landowner has generously offered space on his land for parking.

If you can help out, it's very helpful if you let me know by responding to this email (info@cherokeemarsh.org( or by text. I can then inform you of any cancellations or changes.

Jan

608-215-0426

http://Cherokeemarsh.org