Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

press release:Our next outdoor volunteer event at Westport Prairie will be this Saturday, July 13 from 9 am to noon. We'll start by cutting brush in the Koltes North prairie remnant and then hike up to the drumlin to see what's in bloom!

Directions: From the intersection of HWY 113 and County HWY M on the northeast side of Madison, go north on 113 for about 1.5 miles. Turn right on Bong Road (Arboretum Dr will be on the left). Travel 3/4 mile on Bong and turn into the farmstead driveway on your left. If you reach the top of the hill on Bong, you've gone too far. map

The address for navigating is: 5208 Bong Rd, Waunakee, WI 53597

Please RSVP for the workday by contacting: tony@groundswellwisconsin.org

RSVPing helps with planning how many snacks to bring and who to contact in case of any last minute changes.