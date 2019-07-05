Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

press release: Madison Parks has asked us to help remove wild parsnip that is taking over a portion of the prairie. We'll be using specialized "parsnip predator" shovels to slice the roots of the plants.

Fri, July 5, 9 - 11 am

AND

Thurs, July 11, 9 - 11 am

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, North Unit. 6098 N. Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave north to the gravel road. We'll be working just past the curve after the park sign. Look for vehicles parked along the entrance road. (Can park on road.)

IMPORTANT - wild parsnip has a juice that results in painful burns if you get the juice on your skin and expose the skin to sunlight. For this project, you MUST wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt, hat, socks, closed-toed boots or shoes, and gloves. We can provide gloves.

These events will be canceled if raining hard or threat of thunderstorms.

If you plan to attend, it's helpful if you respond to this email. This helps us plan for tools and other supplies, and we can contact you in case of canceling or other last minute changes.