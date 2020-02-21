Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

press release: Help scatter savanna seeds in an area recently cleared of brush by volunteers.

Fri, Feb 21, 1 pm - 3 pm, Meet at Yahara Heights Park, Caton Ln entrance.

Directions: From central Madison, heading north on HWY 113 / Northport Dr., just past HWY M, turn right onto River Rd. In about 3/4 mile, just past the curve, turn right on Riverview Dr., which dead-ends at Caton Ln. Park on street. We'll walk into the park from the gate.

The address for navigating is Caton Ln, Waunakee, WI 53597. Wear footwear appropriate for walking on uneven ground.

If you can attend, it's helpful for our planning if you RSVP to info@cherokeemarsh.org.

Questions, contact Jan at 608 215 0426, janaxelson@gmail.com.