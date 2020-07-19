Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: July 19 Bee Busyness (Sunday, 9:00–11:00 a.m.). Susan Carpenter, UW-Arboretum native plant gardener and bumble bee expert, will lead us in searching for and identifying bees and other pollinators during their active foraging hours. She will explain their diversity, behaviors and importance. Meet at the Picnic Point kiosk, across from UW Lot 130 (2003 University Bay Drive). Leader: Susan Carpenter (886-7504, susan.carpenter@wisc.edu).