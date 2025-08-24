Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

media release: Join State Archaeologist Amy Rosebrough for a fascinating nature walk to see and learn about effigy mounds at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve and other local Native American history – including the discoveries in the past several years of ancient canoes.

We value inclusion and access for all participants and are pleased to provide reasonable accommodations for this event. Please email tmzinnen@gmail.com to make a disability-related accommodation request. Requests should be made by Sunday, August 10, 2025, though reasonable effort will be made to support late accommodation requests.