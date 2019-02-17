Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

F ebruary 17 Blue-Green Algae Blooms in Madison Lakes (Sunday, 1:30–3:00 p.m.). UW Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor Trina McMahon presents a special “indoor field trip” to discuss the effects of algal blooms on the Madison lakes and their impact on the shores of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Meet at the UW Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Heights Drive. Leader: Trina McMahon (890-2836, trina.mcmahon@wisc.edu).