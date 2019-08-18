Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

UW Parking Lot 129 (Picnic Point) 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Join UW-Madison ethnobotanist Eve Emshwiller in a search for edible and other useful plants in the Preserve. You will learn about the evolution and the conservation of a diversity of plants and their wild relatives. Meet at the entrance to Picnic Point. Leader: Eve Emshwiller (890-1170, emshwiller@wisc.edu).

608-890-1170
