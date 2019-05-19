Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: Groundswell: Annual Bird Walk (Sunday, 8:30–10:30 a.m.). Join us for a walk in the Preserve with birder Marty Evanson. Hear how a group of citizens created a groundswell of community support and saved the 3.4-acre Wally Bauman Woods on the bluffs of Lake Mendota. We will look for different species of warblers and other migrants. This is a free public event, but registration is required. Use form to register: https://groundswellwisconsin.org/page.asp?page=2019birdwalk. Meet at the entrance to Picnic Point.