Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: July 12 Interpreting Nature as Aldo Leopold Did (Sunday, 1:30–3:00 p.m.). View the Preserve through the eyes of Aldo Leopold with Professor Emeritus Stan Temple. Consider connecting with nature in the ways that Leopold described in his writings and practice. Learn how the Preserve advances its restoration with a Leopold-inspired land ethic. Meet at the Picnic Point kiosk, across from UW Lot 130 (2003 University Bay Drive). Leader: Stan Temple (576-8536, satemple@wisc.edu).