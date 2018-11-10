Friends of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

press release: Nov. 10 (Saturday, 1:00–3:00 p.m.). Effigy Mounds in the Preserve: Take a hike to learn about effigy mounds and the native people who created them on Picnic Point and nearby areas. We will learn about the rich cultural and natural history of the area, including the Native American presence. Meet at UW parking lot 129 at the Picnic Point entrance. Leader: Amy Rosebrough, (264-6494, amy.rosebrough@wisconsinhistory.org).