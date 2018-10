October 21 Restoration Ecology in the Eagle Heights Woods

(Sunday, 1:00–3:00 p.m.) .

Get a behind-the-scenes perspective on the latest phase of the efforts to restore the biological health of this oak forest and woodlands. The Eagle Heights Woods restoration project has been funded by the Friends. Park along Wood Lane and meet at the Shady Lane trailhead. Leader: Adam Gundlach (220-3482, adam.gundlach@wisc.edu).